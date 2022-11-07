Jalen Ramsey stays authentic, tells the truth about current state of L.A. offense

When the Rams traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, they knew or should have known what they were getting. One, a great player. Two, a guy who won’t be bashful about pointing out when things aren’t going great.

Things aren’t going great in L.A. right now, and the issues are coming primarily from the offensive side of the ball. The Rams had eight three-and-out drives on Sunday at Tampa Bay. Eight! The last one came when a first down would have sealed a 13-9 win over the Buccaneers, after the defense slammed the door on a fourth-and-goal play.

The Rams punted, the Bucs scored the game-winning touchdown, and after the game Ramsey spoke a candid and accurate truth.

“The defense should not have had to go back on the field,” Ramsey told reporters, via NFL.com. “Simple. Got to have some dogs who are going to go get it. Be like, we shouldn’t come to the sideline after a big stop like that, and our coaches or the other side or whoever telling us, ‘Man, we gonna to need y’all one more time. We going to need y’all one more time.’ Like what the fuck? We just made a big stop, turnover on downs, with a minute and some change left, and no timeouts for nobody.

“Got to have some dogs who are like, man, fuck all that, we are going to end this game right now. Good stop. We are going to end the game for y’all. We gotta play off each other in that sense. You know what I mean? That’s what I mean by we should not have had to go out there. It is what it is. It ain’t the first time that this has happened. This has happened multiple times this year, really. Shit.”

Shit, indeed.

That’s what the offense has been this year. And that’s what complicates any effort to make changes on the fly to the gathering of flies around that steaming pile of Rams offense. As Myles Simmons and I discussed on Monday’s PFT Live, this isn’t something that can be fixed between one Sunday and the next. This is something that needs an offseason, or two, to repair.

Frankly, it’s something that quite possibly traces to the “eff them picks” approach to building a team. That’s how they got Ramsey, by giving up 2020 and 2021 first-round draft picks and a fourth-round selection in 2021. Those three players could have been a difference on Sunday, if the Rams had drafted and developed wisely.

They’ve got more than a few great players. They currently don’t have enough good players to complement them. And they have very limited options when it comes to finding players better than the ones they currently have.

The starters who could be benched presumably are better than the backups. Both groups are presumably better than players who are currently unemployed.

Maybe, in the offseason, they need to trade off a great player or two in order to get some more good ones. Maybe instead of “eff them picks” they need to say, “eff . . . them picks.”

Yes, the approach won a Super Bowl. But there’s always a potential bill to pay later when there’s a conscious decision to continuously go all in.

Whatever the cause, there’s no easy cure for what ails the Rams. For coach Sean McVay, he now has to deal with the fact that, on top of all other challenges the team currently faces, he needs to figure out whether he should.

