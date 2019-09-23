Jalen Ramsey spotted at Jaguars facility

Jalen Ramsey is healthy enough to leave his house and go to the Jaguars’ facility, and he did so today.

Ramsey was at the facility today but has now left, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

After asking for a trade last week Ramsey was reportedly looking for a reason not to show up to practice in an effort to force the Jaguars’ hand. Then, conveniently, this morning Ramsey said he came down with the flu and couldn’t go to work.

It’s unclear what Ramsey did at the Jaguars’ facility and who he saw. He may have been checked on by the Jaguars’ medical staff, or he may have reiterated his stance that he wants to be traded, or maybe both.

From all indications, the Jaguars think Ramsey is too good a cornerback to trade unless they get a phenomenal offer, and Ramsey hopes to get them to change their minds.