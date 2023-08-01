Jalen Ramsey shows up at Miami Dolphins practice on crutches to offer encouraging words

MIAMI GARDENS - The Dolphins held their sixth practice of training camp Tuesday. It also was their second in pads.

Practice began on an upbeat note as injured cornerback Jalen Ramsey, on crutches, made his way across the field as fans chanted his name. After spending several minutes chatting with position coach Sam Madison, Ramsey gathered his defensive teammates for encouraging words before workouts heated up.

Ramsey, who underwent meniscus surgery last week, is not expected back until late in the season.

Injured Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey with coach Sam Madison.

Highlights:

Tyreek Hill opened team drills with three intermediate catches.

LT Terron Armstead was recently activated off the physically unable to perform list but was limited. It's a different offensive line when he's in there.

Mike White found Cedrick Wilson with a timing route against Eli Apple.

S Brandon Jones saw spot duty in team drills but was wearing a red, non-contact jersey. The Dolphins missed his blitzes late last season.

White found Wilson on a slant that had potential to be a big gain once Wilson turned on the jets.

Tua Tagovailoa found RB Salvon Ahmed, who was wide open over the middle.

S Jevon Holland wore the orange jersey as the best practice player from Monday.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins practice report: Day 6, Tuesday