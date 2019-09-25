Will Jalen Ramsey show up on Wednesday?

After Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey tried to call in sick on Monday before showing up at the team’s facility, things got very quiet regarding his ongoing effort to get out of Jacksonville. The next step in the saga comes on Wednesday, when the Jaguars conduct their first significant practice in advance of the Week Four game at Denver.

The question becomes whether Ramsey will show up. Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports, “My understanding is Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is planning to be at the facility tomorrow.”

This leaves some wiggle room, since plans can change. But it sure seems as if someone got through to Ramsey and/or his agents on Monday when he planned to skip work based on a supposed illness, at a time when he is trying to get traded.

The Jaguars definitely don’t want to trade Ramsey, but digging in won’t make him want to stay. The best way to get him to want to stay will be to offer him a giant sack of cash. For now, it doesn’t appear that the Jaguars are willing to do that.

In hindsight, Ramsey should have boycotted training camp and, if necessary, the regular season. Now that he’s with the team, his options are limited — especially if the Jaguars simply don’t want to trade him.