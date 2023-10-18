Jalen Ramsey set to return to practice Wednesday

Reports and comments from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel over the last week indicated that cornerback Jalen Ramsey was close to returning to practice with the Dolphins and that return is set to come on Wednesday.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins will formally designate Ramsey to return from injured reserve. That move will open a 21-day practice window for Ramsey, who had meniscus surgery after hurting his knee in training camp, to work with the Dolphins and he will be able to be activated at any point in that period.

Ramsey has not made an official comment, but did post pictures of himself with a new look on social media with the caption "the restart."

Wolfe reports that Ramsey will not play against the Eagles this weekend and the team will play the Patriots in Week Eight before heading to Germany to face the Chiefs in Week Nine. They'll have a bye after that and, barring setbacks on the practice field, Ramsey will likely be in the lineup at some point in that run.