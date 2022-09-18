Jalen Ramsey saves game for Rams with late interception

Breaking news:

Barry Werner
The Atlanta Falcons were rallying against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after falling behind by 21 points.

A Marcus Mariota TD pass and special-teams score had the Falcons within 31-25 with the ball.

Were the defending Super Bowl champs heading for an 0-2 start?

Not if it were up to Jalen Ramsey.

The great defensive back makes an interception in the end zone of Mariota.

The Rams took an intentional safety with 6 seconds left,  giving Atlanta the last gasp.

It went nowhere as Mariota fumbled while being sacked and LA escaped 31-27.

