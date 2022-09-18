Jalen Ramsey saves game for Rams with late interception
The Atlanta Falcons were rallying against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after falling behind by 21 points.
A Marcus Mariota TD pass and special-teams score had the Falcons within 31-25 with the ball.
Were the defending Super Bowl champs heading for an 0-2 start?
Not if it were up to Jalen Ramsey.
The great defensive back makes an interception in the end zone of Mariota.
The Rams took an intentional safety with 6 seconds left, giving Atlanta the last gasp.
Rams smartly opt for the intentional safety to burn time pic.twitter.com/UTkvc5abn8
— IKON Highlight Heaveñ (@highlghtheaven) September 18, 2022
It went nowhere as Mariota fumbled while being sacked and LA escaped 31-27.
JALEN RAMSEY IS HIM 😤
📺: #ATLvsLAR on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bM69Jy3G4O pic.twitter.com/gBrFyR9NUa
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022