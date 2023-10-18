Jalen Ramsey ruled out for Week 7, but may play before Week 10 bye

Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey is getting back to practice ahead of the expected timeline, but he won't be playing in this week's game against the Eagles.

"We’ll start Jalen’s window today. It's a testament to him that we're doing that," head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Wednesday press conference. "We will rule him out for Philly. But just had him break the team down, excited to have him back."

The Dolphins don't have to activate Ramsey to the 53-man roster before the team’s Week 10 bye. But McDaniel left the door wide open for Ramsey's return for either the Week 8 matchup against the Patriots or the Week 9 game against the Chiefs in Germany.

“I think it’s fair to say, but you’ve got to take it one day at a time,” McDaniel said. “But I would say that I'm cautiously optimistic.”

McDaniel marveled at Ramsey’s discipline in his rehab from a full meniscus repair back in late July. Initial reports had December being Ramsey’s target date for a return. Now, there’s a chance he'll play before October ends.

“He literally called his shot,” McDaniel said. “He told us before his surgery that he was going to — he kept telling me he was an alien. So I’m starting to believe him. And that’s a cool thing for such a well-established player at the top of his game for the whole team to see on how you attack things.”

After three and a half seasons with the Rams, Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins in March. Last season, Ramsey recorded 88 total tackles, four interceptions, 18 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and 2.0 sacks while playing 99 percent of Los Angeles’ snaps.