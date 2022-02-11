Jalen Ramsey, Robert Woods celebrate Cooper Kupp winning Offensive Player of the Year

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Cooper Kupp became just the third different receiver in NFL history to win Offensive Player of the Year when he took home the award on Thursday night, joining Jerry Rice (who did it twice) and Michael Thomas as the only wideouts to win it.

It was a well-deserved honor for the league’s leading receiver, dominating from Week 1 all the way through the playoffs. He beat out Jonathan Taylor, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for the award, which goes to show how great Kupp was all year.

His teammates, including Robert Woods and Jalen Ramsey, congratulated him on social media and celebrated the award after a historic season by the Rams wideout.

Robert Woods

Jalen Ramsey

Robert Rochell

David Long Jr.

