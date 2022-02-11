Jalen Ramsey, Robert Woods celebrate Cooper Kupp winning Offensive Player of the Year

Cooper Kupp became just the third different receiver in NFL history to win Offensive Player of the Year when he took home the award on Thursday night, joining Jerry Rice (who did it twice) and Michael Thomas as the only wideouts to win it.

It was a well-deserved honor for the league’s leading receiver, dominating from Week 1 all the way through the playoffs. He beat out Jonathan Taylor, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for the award, which goes to show how great Kupp was all year.

His teammates, including Robert Woods and Jalen Ramsey, congratulated him on social media and celebrated the award after a historic season by the Rams wideout.

Robert Woods

Super Kupp!!!!!!!! OPOY Congratulations my brother, this is just the beginning!!! pic.twitter.com/92mbHFrKPi — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 11, 2022

Jalen Ramsey

Yeahhhhh @CooperKupp ❕ BEEN DOING THAT SHID ALL YEAR❕ BLESSINGS 🙏🏾 https://t.co/AKgFBxLxj0 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 11, 2022

Robert Rochell

David Long Jr.

SUPER KUPP! — johnny vulture. (@davidlongjr) February 11, 2022

