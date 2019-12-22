Jalen Ramsey returns despite being doubtful with a knee injury

The Rams listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as doubtful to return to Saturday night’s game after injuring his knee, but he is back in action already.

Ramsey left with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter, heading to the locker room. But he returned for the Rams’ next defensive possession and has already made a tackle since coming back in the game.

Ramsey intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter, his first pick since joining the Rams in a trade from Jacksonville.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Right tackle Bobby Evans, starting for Rob Havenstein, left in the first quarter with a hip injury. He has since returned.

Running back Todd Gurley scored his second touchdown of the night to give the Rams a 21-10 lead with 6:47 remaining until halftime. But Raheem Mostert scored on a 16-yard run with 2:21 remaining until halftime to draw the 49ers back to within 21-17.