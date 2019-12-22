Jalen Ramsey returns despite being doubtful with a knee injury

Charean Williams

The Rams listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as doubtful to return to Saturday night’s game after injuring his knee, but he is back in action already.

Ramsey left with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter, heading to the locker room. But he returned for the Rams’ next defensive possession and has already made a tackle since coming back in the game.

Ramsey intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter, his first pick since joining the Rams in a trade from Jacksonville.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Right tackle Bobby Evans, starting for Rob Havenstein, left in the first quarter with a hip injury. He has since returned.

Running back Todd Gurley scored his second touchdown of the night to give the Rams a 21-10 lead with 6:47 remaining until halftime. But Raheem Mostert scored on a 16-yard run with 2:21 remaining until halftime to draw the 49ers back to within 21-17.

