Jalen Ramsey responds to Tyreek Hill's trash talk

We’re in for one of the best games of the young season this weekend when Jacksonville travels to Kansas City, and one of the most anticipated battles-within-the-battle will be Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey vs. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Neither player shies away from contact, and neither shies away from a microphone, either.

Tyreek Hill’s opening gambit

Hill was the first to fire a shot across Ramsey’s bow. “He think high of himself,” Hill said of Ramsey earlier this week. “He’s all right, I guess. I can’t wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me.” Not exactly a scorching take, but this is the NFL, where everyone stays buttoned down at all times, so we’ll take what we can get.

Jalen Ramsey wants you to bring it. (Getty)

And, as if this were a middle-school cafeteria, the media ran right to Ramsey with a breathless did-you-hear-what-he-said? question … which, of course, is the exact right thing to do.

Ramsey’s return of serve

At the Jaguars’ media availability, Ramsey took the bait. While he noted that this is, of course, a team-versus-team game, he got in a few jabs, starting with the damning-with-faint-praise “He’s good for what he does for their team.”





From there, Ramsey reminds people of who’s really got the edge: “He made All-Pro as a return specialist — let’s get that right — his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist. I made All-Pro in my position as a corner, and the Pro Bowl at my position as a corner.” Translation: Hill’s decent enough as a receiver, but let’s all stay calm.

Story Continues

Who has the edge?

We’re big fans of trash talk around these parts, and the more the better. The Chiefs get the slight edge based on their offense, but with the Jaguars’ swarming defense, this is truly going to be irresistible force versus immovable object … both of them talking nonstop.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

