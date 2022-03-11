Jalen Ramsey responds after Bobby Wagner calls out Seahawks for handling of his release

After 10 years with the Seahawks, Bobby Wagner’s time in Seattle has come to an end. The organization that drafted him in the second round decided to release Wagner this week, ending an era in Seattle.

The craziest part isn’t that the Seahawks released Wagner. It’s that they didn’t even let him know that he was being cut. Wagner called out the team on Twitter Friday for the fact that they didn’t tell him what was happening.

Jalen Ramsey saw Wagner’s tweet and responded, sharing his thoughts on how wrong the situation is. Players get criticized for holding out and requesting trades, but when a team cuts a player because “it’s business,” there isn’t the same criticism levied on the team.