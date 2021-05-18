Jalen Ramsey responds to Bears fans’ trolling, can’t wait for Week 1

During the Rams’ 24-10 win over the Bears last season, Darnell Mooney ran a smooth double-move on the outside against Jalen Ramsey and broke open down the left sideline. Nick Foles missed him and the pass fell incomplete, though, making it a forgettable play.

Well, it turns out Bears fans haven’t forgotten about that one time Mooney beat the Rams’ All-Pro cornerback deep. Someone changed Mooney’s Wikipedia page recently to read, “Darnell Mooney has one child, Jalen Ramsey.”

Ramsey also engaged with Bears fans on Instagram who were talking trash about the play, even admitting it was a “great double move by him but it was still an incompletion lol” in a comment on one post.

On Tuesday, Ramsey responded to all the trolling coming from Mooney’s fans by posting the following message on his Instagram story.

Ramsey will probably cover Allen Robinson in Week 1 when the Bears visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium, but if he matches up with Mooney at any point in the game, expect the coverage to be as tight as can be.

A motivated Ramsey is not someone you want to test in coverage.

