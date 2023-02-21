Jalen Ramsey responds to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s pitch to get him on the Lions

Sometimes the NFL turns into a weird place. It’s certainly heading in that direction with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and his offseason “where will he be?” saga.

Ramsey may or may not (read: almost certainly not) be available this offseason as the Rams face some serious salary cap drama. Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has reached out publicly to Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowler, to court him to come to Detroit if he’s made available.

Ramsey has now responded to the courtship.

“Much love to Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown,” Ramsey tweeted. “(I) tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho (sic). We shall see.”

Ramsey is referring to the Week 18 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, where the Lions would have made the postseason if the Rams had won. Alas, Seattle prevailed.

As for Ramsey’s future? Like he said, we shall see…

lol much love to @JaredGoff16 & @amonra_stbrown … tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see 😂 https://t.co/JByQFEAvjh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 21, 2023

