Jalen Ramsey replaces Darius Slay in Pro Bowl, his 6th career selection

For the sixth time in his career, Jalen Ramsey is heading to the Pro Bowl. The NFL announced Monday that Ramsey, who was an alternate, has replaced Darius Slay on the NFC’s roster for this year’s Pro Bowl Games.

Slay will be playing in the Super Bowl after the Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Ramsey put up big numbers again this season, recording a career-high 88 tackles to go along with four interceptions and two sacks. He also had four tackles for a loss, which was his second-most in any season.

Ramsey just finished his fourth season with the Rams and has made the Pro Bowl each year. He was also a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021, further establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

No. 5 named to Pro Bowl No. 6! 👏@jalenramsey will replace Eagles CB Darius Slay at the #ProBowlGames. pic.twitter.com/fZDLM64YC8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire