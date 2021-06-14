Jalen Ramsey recruits Stephon Gilmore to Rams with Patriots CB skipping minicamp

The Los Angeles Rams already have an outstanding cornerback tandem in Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams, but imagine adding a former Defensive Player of the Year to the secondary. Ramsey seems to be in favor of that idea, and Stephon Gilmore might just be his next recruiting target. After it was reported Monday that Gilmore will skip the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp, Ramsey wasted no time reaching out to the stud cornerback on Twitter.

Gilmore is seeking a new contract from the Patriots as his deal will expire after the upcoming season, with his base salary sitting at only $7 million this year.

So it’s easy to speculate that he might hold out in an attempt to be traded by the Patriots, which is how the Rams would go about landing him.

Ramsey also posted the following message on his Instagram story, recruiting Gilmore to Los Angeles after Mookie Betts went from New England to L.A. and won a ring with the Dodgers.

In a hypothetical scenario where the Rams do trade for Gilmore, they would only take on his salary of $7 million for 2021, not his entire $16.3 million cap hit. That makes it at least feasible to acquire the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro cornerback.

It’s still highly unlikely, though, especially given the fact that the Patriots will be reluctant to trade Gilmore as he’s still an elite cornerback who’s just 30 years old. It’s fun to imagine a secondary that features Ramsey, Williams and Gilmore, though.