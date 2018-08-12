Jalen Ramsey receives week-long suspension from Jaguars after threatening 'war' against team reporters

Jalen Ramsey will miss a week of preseason football. (AP Photo)

A skirmish during Jaguars training camp between Dante Fowler Jr. and Yannick Ngakoue came with some collateral damage, as star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been suspended in the fallout of the incident for attacking the local media over its coverage the incident.

The Jaguars suspended Ramsey for one week after the 23-year-old tweeted his displeasure toward the media with some aggressive language, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Jaguars All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey was suspended by the team for a week, sources say, after going after local media for what he believes is unfair treatment of his teammates especially Dante Fowler. He authored several tweets in support of his teammates & disdain for local media. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2018





Why did the Jaguars suspend Jalen Ramsey?

There is probably some background tension to this and there could have been some more tweets that Ramsey opted to delete, but his most recent tweet expressing hostility toward the media was this one targeting Florida Times-Union reporter Phillip Heilman.

@phillip_heilman you know you done messed up right? Lol if y’all want war, we got sum for y’all. & Iknow the rest of y’all (you know who you are) gone read this too so just know #LameAssReporters — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018





That tweet was likely in response to a video tweeted by Heilman a few hours earlier, showing an ugly confrontation between Fowler and Ngakoue.

After 11 consecutive padded practices, tempers flared during a #Jaguars team period Sunday and continued afterward when Dante Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue repeatedly had to be separated by teammates. https://t.co/8DtCN9kLBV pic.twitter.com/D9V6GhDC8h — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) August 12, 2018





Fowler was also apparently suspended for the incident, according to Heilman.

That really seems to fall more in the category of “Heilman doing his job” rather than “Heilman attacking the Jaguars,” but Ramsey apparently felt differently. Heilman also wrote about the incident in his practice report, but the language was similarly tame:

It’s clear that after 11 consecutive practices in full pads, the Jaguars are getting antsy. During 11-on-11 drills, TE O’Shaughnessy caught a pass near the sideline where the defense was standing. In a matter of seconds DE Dante Fowler shoved O’Shaughnessy that also included involvement from Ramsey. After practice, defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Fowler had to be separated repeatedly by teammates.

Again, this is Heilman doing his job. If two players get into a very visible argument and need to be separated during a practice open to the media, that’s on them. Independent reporters aren’t going to sit on something right in front of them that’s newsworthy just because the incident is embarrassing for the team.

Jalen Ramsey reacts to his suspension

Ramsey has long been known as one the NFL’s most engaging Twitter personalities and we’ve all enjoyed some of his past beefs, but that obviously takes a turn when the people he’s attacking are reporters whose only offense was not going out of their way to protect his friends.

The cornerback offered little in the way of an apology when he tweeted right before news of the suspension hit, chalking up his behavior to defending his teammates.

I’m always gone take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal! Love my dawgs! If you don’t like it, oh well. God bless 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018





