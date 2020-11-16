Jalen Ramsey reacts to Rams' divisional win over the Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts to Rams' divisional win over the Seahawks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Check out the prize money payout for all the players at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.
Nick Boyle was carted off the field after taking a brutal shot to the leg on Sunday night.
Anyone else get Ahmad Brooks flashbacks?
Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown? “It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we [more]
Anthony Davis is fresh off his title run with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.
Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent
Here is the purse payout and FedEx Cup points breakdown for Masters champion Dustin Johnson and the rest of the field.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton once again brought the heat with his pregame outfit on Sunday night.
The Lakers need to bring in wing depth after agreeing to trade Danny Green.
How do the Patriots stack up with the rest of the league following their surprising victory over the Ravens? Find out in our updated 2020 NFL Power Rankings.
Here’s a look at who could replace Will Muschamp in Columbia after he went 28-30 in five seasons.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers announced Sunday. “Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting […]
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with the great fake on a TD pass.
Denver could be the frontrunner to land him.
Brooks Koepka — whose performance level in majors is only matched by his bravado — wasn't thrilled with his finish at the Augusta.
What moves will the Wizards and the rest of the NBA make?
For this to work, Tampa Bay’s running game must be on point. The Bucs have the personnel to do it.