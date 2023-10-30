Jalen Ramsey reacts to playing his first game as a Dolphin
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts to playing his first game as a Dolphin during Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts to playing his first game as a Dolphin during Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Tyreek Hill appeared to be his usual high-energy self when he returned to practice on Thursday.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The Dolphins are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL, and now fans will get a glimpse into how they're handling the 2023 season.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are back on track.
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start things off with the return of Kyler Murray to the Arizona Cardinals, the fallout from Anthony Richardson's season-ending injury (and Jori's one-on-one conversation with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay), Frank Reich relinquishing play-calling duties and Jalen Ramsey's return to the Miami Dolphins. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on who will be buying and selling at the trade deadline. The group discuss Brian Burns and some potential landing spots that make sense. To finish the show, Jori was at the NFL owner's meetings in New York and she gives a behind-the-scenes view on what she's been hearing about the banning of the "hip drop tackle," Roger Goodell's contract extension and next year's international games.
“I didn’t really realize how bad things were in Israel," he said.
Touchdown celebrations are fun, but as we all know so well, the NFL hates fun.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack and was quickly ruled out of the game.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
Tre'Davious White will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after an MRI confirmed he tore his Achilles.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.