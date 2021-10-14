Jalen Ramsey ranks 2nd in NFL in forced incompletions this season

Jalen Ramsey has taken on a new role this season, becoming primarily a slot defender rather than an outside cornerback. He still lines up on the boundary against some of the top wideouts in football, but Ramsey has been wreaking havoc in the middle of the field and near the line of scrimmage as a slot corner.

Quarterbacks have tested him in coverage a surprising amount, throwing his way 33 times in five games, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, he was only targeted 75 times in 16 games, so he’s on a much higher pace this year.

With more targets come more forced incompletions. Although Ramsey has allowed 21 catches for 210 yards, he’s forced six incompletions in coverage, which is second-most in the NFL. Only Marshon Lattimore of the Saints has more, and he’s doubled up every but Ramsey with 11 forced incompletions.

Leaders in forced incompletions: 🔒Marshon Lattimore – 11

Both corners are playing at a high level this season, though Lattimore is only allowing a completion rate of 42.9% compared to Ramsey’s of 63.6%. Ramsey has four pass breakups and an interception, allowing a long pass of 25 yards with just one touchdown against.

His numbers should only improve over the next three weeks, too, with the Giants, Lions and Texans on the schedule. Don’t be surprised if he picks off at least one pass in that three-game stretch.

