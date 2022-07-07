Jalen Ramsey ranked as No. 1 outside CB in NFL for 2nd straight year

When it comes to cornerbacks currently in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey is as good as it gets. He’s been a premier defender since he was a rookie in 2016, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting before becoming a first-team All-Pro in 2017.

He’s only gotten better with the Rams, too, earning All-Pro selections in each of the last two seasons. In addition to being a phenomenal athlete, Ramsey is versatile, instinctual in coverage and might be the best tackling corner in football.

All that adds up to him being ranked as the top outside cornerback in the NFL for the second straight year, according to Touchdown Wire. Ramsey came in at No. 1 on Mark Schofield’s list, beating out Jaire Alexander once again.

For the second season in a row, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tops Touchdown Wire’s list of the top outside cornerbacks in the NFL. As with last season, Ramsey’s versatility and skill-set are a huge reason why he tops the list. Last season, Ramsey again played all over the field for the Rams as they earned the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. According to charting data from Pro Football Focus, Ramsey saw 544 snaps as an outside cornerback, 325 snaps in the slot, another 131 snaps in the box and even 30 snaps along the defensive front.

Ramsey does everything for the Rams. He covers the opposing team’s top receiver, he plays zone and man coverage, he lines up in the slot and he blitzes off the edge. If he wanted to, he could probably play every position on defense except the D-line.

Entering his second year in Raheem Morris’ defense, he’ll probably be even better in 2022, which is a scary thought for offenses set to face the Rams this season.