Jalen Ramsey: Rams are ‘really in a good spot’ despite slow start to season

Before the season began, a quick look at the Los Angeles Rams’ schedule led many to believe they’d start the year 4-2 or better. Games against the 49ers, Bills and Cowboys were expected to be tough, but they also had the Falcons, Cardinals and Panthers on the docket.

Through six games, the Rams are 3-3, which isn’t the record they hoped to have at this point. But on his podcast this week, Jalen Ramsey explained why the Rams are actually in a good spot.

“Even though the season hasn’t gone as planned so far, we are really in a good spot as a team right now,” he said. “We are 3-3, and in two weeks when we come back to SoFi and play San Fran, we will be playing for the No. 1 spot in the division – in essence, in the middle of the season, which is a good spot to be in for the time being. Not where we necessarily want to be in, but it is a good spot to be in.”

Beating the 49ers in Week 8 won’t be easy, but the Rams will be healthier for this matchup than they were in Week 4. Brian Allen, Troy Hill and David Long Jr. are all expected to be back, which will help the offensive line and secondary – two position groups riddle with injuries.

It’ll be a pivotal game for both teams with first place in the division on the line, regardless of what the 49ers do on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire