Jalen Ramsey on Rams defense: ‘We have so much more to tap into’

Jalen Ramsey and the Rams defense got off to a good start in Week 1, holding the Cowboys to just 17 points and 380 total yards. Dak Prescott threw for fewer than 300 yards, Ezekiel Elliott had 96 yards on 22 carries and no receiver had more than 100 yards.

But as encouraging a start as that was, Jalen Ramsey and Brandon Staley aren’t satisfied. After Staley said earlier this week that there’s still room for improvement, Ramsey echoed a similar sentiment.

He doesn’t want to put a ceiling on the Rams defense because they’re just getting started in Staley’s scheme.

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on potential of team’s defense this season: “I don’t want to put a ceiling or a cap on it, because we have so much more to tap into.” — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 18, 2020





The Rams were forced to use a ton of nickel packages in Week 1 against the Cowboys’ trio of receivers, but against the Eagles, they’ll see a bunch more 12 personnel. Carson Wentz’s two favorite targets are tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, which could open things up for the Rams.

Taylor Rapp should be more involved, and we could see Ramsey match up with one of the Eagles’ two tight ends. Ramsey seems intrigued by the options Los Angeles has with its secondary.

The Rams have a lot of versatile pieces in their secondary, so does the understanding that they are going to probably see more multiple-tight end work from the Eagles mean they can open up their playbook a little deeper? Big grin from Jalen Ramsey: “Perhaps.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 18, 2020





We won’t know until Sunday how the Rams plan to limit the Eagles’ tight ends in the passing game, but they have plenty of choices when it comes to this defense.