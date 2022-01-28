Jalen Ramsey: Rams’ defense has to be “extremely physical” against the 49ers

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey says physical play will be the key to beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

“I would say we have to be extremely physical,” Ramsey said. “We’ve got to try to set the tone.”

Ramsey acknowledged, however, that the Rams set the tone against the 49ers and took a 17-0 lead in the regular season finale — only to lose in overtime. The Rams also barely held on to win against the Buccaneers last week after taking a 27-3 lead in the third quarter.

“Not just set the tone, because I feel like we set the tone the last game and started off really well, but we have to maintain it through all four quarters,” Ramsey said. “That’s becoming a theme for us, that we maintain playing the game on our own terms.”

Ramsey has faced the 49ers six times in his career and has never beaten them. He hopes the seventh time is the charm.

