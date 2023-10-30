Jalen Ramsey: It was about proving Dolphins right on Sunday

When Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey hurt his knee this summer, there were reports that he'd be out of action until December but those proved to be incorrect.

Ramsey was in the lineup for the Dolphins against the Patriots on Sunday and his debut for Miami was a winning one. Ramsey had an interception and the Dolphins rolled to a 31-17 win that leaves them with a 6-2 record as October comes to an end.

After the game, Ramsey was asked whether he took motivation from the chance to prove the initial timelines for his recovery wrong and his answer focused on what he proved to the Dolphins.

"I’ve got a core group of family, friends, and then my teammates, coaches and everybody who I do care what they’re going to think about me and how I handle my business and how I go about my days, game days, whatever it may be," Ramsey said. "So it was more so about proving them right today. Like before the game I was just telling everybody, ‘yo, I’m going to be as advertised today, to y’all.’ Like Mike, I’m going to prove you right; like Chris, I’m going to prove you right today. Today is going to be one of those days for me where – that’s really what it was about. It wasn’t about proving somebody wrong, but I did that, too, huh."

The Dolphins looked like one of the best teams in the NFL without Ramsey and adding him to the mix only serves to strengthen their claim to contender status in 2023.