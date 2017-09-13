Jalen Ramsey out of practice, day-to-day with ankle injury

The Jaguars defense got off on the right foot in a season-opening victory over the Texans, but one member of the unit is ailing with the practice week getting underway on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey sat out of practice with an ankle injury. Ramsey played every snap in the victory over Houston, so it isn’t clear when he might have gotten hurt.

Ramsey had been on the injury report with a hip issue last week, but never missed a practice and wasn’t given an injury designation on Friday.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on a conference call with Titans media, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans website, that Ramsey is day-to-day so his participation level over the next couple of days will provide some clues about whether he’ll wind up at risk of missing the game.