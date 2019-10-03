Another day, another missed practice for Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey is not expected to practice today because of a back injury, according to Demetrius Harvey or LockedOnJaguars.com.

That’s the same back injury that caused Ramsey to miss Sunday’s game against the Broncos, and miss yesterday’s practice. And it’s the same injury that has caused some to wonder whether Ramsey isn’t milking it because he wants to be traded.

The Jaguars have indicated that Ramsey isn’t going anywhere. But it may be a while before he’s back on the field.