Jalen Ramsey picks off Geno Smith’s first pass of the game

Anyone who’s played Madden can tell you that the first pass of the game is the most dangerous. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith can relate right about now. For the second time this season, he’s thrown an interception on his first pass of the game.

Watch Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey undercut the route against DK Metcalf and make the pick.

Heck of a play by a heck of a defender.

The Rams had to settle for a field goal, though. 3-0 LA.

List

Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire