The Eagles had eight players selected for the Pro Bowl and their trip to the Super Bowl means there will be a lot of replacements heading to Las Vegas in their place this week.

A number of those replacements were announced on Monday, including Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey will be taking the place of Darius Slay and his addition to the roster runs his string of Pro Bowl appearances to six straight.

Two Lions players have been named to their first Pro Bowl. Tackle Penei Sewell replaces Lane Johnson and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will take the place of A.J. Brown.

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz were also added to the NFC side. They replace Haason Reddick and Jason Kelce.

Replacements for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Miles Sanders, and guard Landon Dickerson have not been named at this point

There is no Pro Bowl game this year. The players in attendance this week will participate in various skill competitions, a 7-on-7 flag football game and other activities instead.

Jalen Ramsey, Penei Sewell, Danielle Hunter among those added to NFC Pro Bowl roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk