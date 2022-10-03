Jalen Ramsey on his part in leading the Rams’ secondary in face of injuries

Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey is known across the league as one of the premier players at his position. After years of shutting down opponents with a rare consistency, Ramsey has been tasked with leading the team’s secondary in 2022 in the face of multiple injuries.

With young talent across the board on the back end of Los Angeles’ defense, Ramsey’s experience is a premium for the team, especially heading into a tough divisional matchup like they’ll face on Monday night. Reporters asked Ramsey about his part in getting the fresh blood up to speed, and he intimated that he is trying to limit the disadvantage Rams might have with so many players out.

“I talked about it a little bit last week,” he explained. “I want to make sure that we don’t lose a step so everybody in the secondary is strong. Being one of the leaders in the room I’ve got to make sure that my game is strong so they can feed off my confidence and my energy and my play out there.”

His role in Monday night’s divisional matchup will be one of paramount importance to Los Angeles’ hopes of keeping their lead in the NFC West. Though he won’t be able to win the game on his own, the Rams are built to compete on offense, and should be able to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers barring a total defensive meltdown.

To that end, Ramsey will serve to keep the Rams from letting their opponent run wild on shot plays that could run up the score quickly. Their defensive strategy will likely be one of pure damage control, especially as they will be playing on the road in a hostile environment.

If they can sneak out of Levi’s Stadium with a win, Ramsey’s role as a mentor on the team will be all the more cemented.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire