Jalen Ramsey: On paper, Dolphins’ secondary is best I’ve been a part of

Jalen Ramsey has never been one to lack confidence. It’s part of what makes him one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

So when he was asked Thursday whether the Dolphins have the best secondary in the NFL now with him in it, his answer should’ve surprised no one. He feels Miami does have the best defensive backfield and the best cornerback tandem with Ramsey and Xavien Howard lined up on the outside.

He also feels the Dolphins’ secondary is the best he’s ever been a part of – high praise considering the groups he played with in Jacksonville and Los Angeles. While with the Jaguars, he and A.J. Bouye made for a talented tandem at cornerback. With the Rams, Ramsey played alongside Troy Hill and Darious Williams in 2020, with John Johnson patrolling the deep part of the field.

But this Dolphins group is even better on paper, Ramsey says.

“I believe so. That’s just the type of energy I bring. That’s the confidence that I always have,” Ramsey said of whether the Dolphins have the NFL’s best secondary. “On paper, this is the best group that I’ve been a part of. And I feel like I’ve been a part of some good groups in Jacksonville and also in L.A. But on paper, I feel like this is the best one. Obviously, with me and ‘X’ on the outside, and you got the young guys – Jevon (Holland), we just got DeShon Elliott, Brandon (Jones), Kader (Kohou). So I think we have a good secondary on paper if you look at it. But we got to put the work in.”

The Dolphins hope Ramsey can be the missing piece to the puzzle on defense, potentially turning it into one of the best groups in the NFL. The Rams, on the other hand, are starving for talent on defense after trading Ramsey and cutting both Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire