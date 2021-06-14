Jalen Ramsey openly recruits Stephon Gilmore as Patriots CB skips minicamp

Jalen Ramsey picks strategic time to recruit Stephon Gilmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jalen Ramsey has entered the Stephon Gilmore chat.

Gilmore wasn't present Monday for the start of New England Patriots minicamp, and the veteran cornerback won't attend Tuesday or Wednesday's mandatory sessions either, per a report.

It appears Gilmore is holding out for a new or reworked contract, as he's set to earn just $7 million in base salary this season on the final year of his deal. The 30-year-old also could demand a trade -- which is what Ramsey wants him to do.

Here's what the Los Angeles Rams cornerback tweeted at Gilmore shortly after reports of his minicamp absence:

Yo @BumpNrunGilm0re what’s good my dawg? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 14, 2021

Ramsey took things a step further on Instagram, suggesting Gilmore should follow in former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts' footsteps and leave New England to join the Rams.

Jalen Ramsey is trying to recruit him to LA. pic.twitter.com/yJKVrgBRh4 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2021

We respect Ramsey's efforts, but he'll only get his wish this offseason if the Patriots trade Gilmore to Los Angeles, which New England would only do if the price was right. So, maybe Ramsey needs to direct his next tweet toward Rams general manager Les Snead.

That or Ramsey can wait until 2022 free agency, when Gilmore will be free to sign anywhere unless he and the Patriots can agree on a new contract this summer.