Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham set aside bluster, trade signed jerseys after Jaguars-Giants game

Jalen Ramsey’s offseason insult tour was something to behold.

His level of trash talk targeting quarterbacks and receivers throughout the NFL reached heights even fellow Seminole Deion Sanders never achieved.

Jalen Ramsey shows respect for Odell Beckham Jr.

But the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback makes exceptions, and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have earned the All-Pro cornerback’s respect.

Ramsey called Beckham “good” in an August GQ article while slighting his quarterback Eli Manning. He gave credit to Beckham for the pair’s connection on the field.

Beckham had a big game with 111 yards on 11 catches Sunday against Ramsey’s Jaguars, but Jacksonville came out on top, 20-15 in a game where Beckham did not find the end zone.

Beckham, Ramsey share love after Jaguars game

After the game, the two showed their mutual respect, autographing and trading game jerseys before hamming it up for the cameras.

Where most find themselves on the end of Jalen Ramsey’s wrath, it was nothing but love with Odell Beckham after Sunday’s Giants-Jaguars game. (Getty)

Beckham is not the first player to swap jerseys with Ramsey. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made a trade last season in the midst of his breakout rookie campaign, and the two posed for similar photos.

Deshaun Watson swapped jerseys with Jalen Ramsey during his breakout 2017 season. (Getty)

With Ramsey never shy about laying down a diss track, his rare displays of respect carry that much more weight.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• 5 things to know about U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka

• How the NFL’s fittest QB stays healthy

• 10 takeaways from a stunning college football weekend

• Serena defends referee confrontation

