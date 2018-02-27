Jalen Ramsey not cool with Texas A&M's use of his likeness in recruiting promo

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, right, returns a lateral as Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, center, tries to block Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after an interception during the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Former Florida State and current Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn’t want to be associated with Texas A&M’s recruiting efforts.

A&M defensive backs coach Tim Brewster, who came with former FSU coach Jimbo Fisher to the Aggies this offseason, tweeted a graphic of NFL defensive backs who have played for Fisher (or defensive coordinator Mike Elko) with their average earnings.

Ramsey, a star with the Seminoles and a first-round pick of the Jaguars, was on that graphic. Here’s what he had to say to Brewster on Twitter about it.



Ramsey then dunked all over Brewster’s hashtag with a quote tweet, though it’s not clear if the “he” is referring to Brewster or Fisher.


Brewster seemed to take Ramsey’s complaints well.


The desire to promote players coached by a new coaching staff is understandable. It’s a great selling point for a program to point to the number of players who are currently in the NFL. But the desire for those players to not want to be used in promotional materials for a different school is understandable as well. This should be a lesson for programs to get the permission of former players before using them in promotional materials. That would prevent some Twitter blowback.

