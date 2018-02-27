Jalen Ramsey not cool with Texas A&M's use of his likeness in recruiting promo
Former Florida State and current Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn’t want to be associated with Texas A&M’s recruiting efforts.
A&M defensive backs coach Tim Brewster, who came with former FSU coach Jimbo Fisher to the Aggies this offseason, tweeted a graphic of NFL defensive backs who have played for Fisher (or defensive coordinator Mike Elko) with their average earnings.
Ramsey, a star with the Seminoles and a first-round pick of the Jaguars, was on that graphic. Here’s what he had to say to Brewster on Twitter about it.
DB Alert Nothing but real #Facts‼️ComeGetSomeTruth!! pic.twitter.com/adGrZRkLjI
— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) February 27, 2018
Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB.
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 27, 2018
Ramsey then dunked all over Brewster’s hashtag with a quote tweet, though it’s not clear if the “he” is referring to Brewster or Fisher.
He didn’t teach me not one DB technique… #ComeGetSomeRealTruth #GoNoles https://t.co/xb78Pery78
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 27, 2018
Brewster seemed to take Ramsey’s complaints well.
Nothing but love and respect for you @jalenramsey always!!
— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) February 27, 2018
The desire to promote players coached by a new coaching staff is understandable. It’s a great selling point for a program to point to the number of players who are currently in the NFL. But the desire for those players to not want to be used in promotional materials for a different school is understandable as well. This should be a lesson for programs to get the permission of former players before using them in promotional materials. That would prevent some Twitter blowback.
– – – – – – –
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!