How the Jalen Ramsey, Marcus Peters trades impact the Seattle Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams, a team sitting at 3-3 after three consecutive losses, made a pair of blockbuster trades on Tuesday. The first was to send Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young. The second was acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two first-round picks.

Each deal directly impacts the Seattle Seahawks. Let's start with the first as Seattle will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. John Harbaugh told Seattle reporters Wednesday morning that he expects Peters to start for the Ravens in Week 7.

That means Peters will have made two trips to CenturyLink Field in the last three weeks as the Rams played the Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5. Peters is a two-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All Pro. He was named 2015 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after being drafted 18th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

His an immensely talented corner with 24 career interceptions and four career pick-sixes. The knock on Peters is that he's overly aggressive and sometimes guessed on plays in order to jump routes and get takeaways. It's stellar when he's right, but there can be huge consequences when he guesses wrong.

Peters gave up just one catch against the Seahawks in Week 5, but it was a 10-yard touchdown to David Moore. He missed a tackle on the play and allowed Moore to get by him and into the end zone.

It will be interesting to see what the impetus was for Los Angeles to move on from Peters, who'd previously overstayed his welcome in Kansas City and been traded to the Rams. It might have been as simple as Los Angeles taking advantage of the opportunity to make the upgrade to Ramsey.

Which brings us to trade No. 2. Ramsey has played in just one contest since he requested a trade two games into the season. He's since missed three games with a back injury. My guess is that his back is suddenly a whole lot healthier now that he's been granted the trade he desired. I suppose we'll never know whether or not the Seahawks were a serious player in the Ramsey sweepstakes or what Seattle's best offer was for the corner.

Instead, Seattle will see Ramsey in Week 14 in Los Angeles when the Seahawks play the Rams for the second and final time in the 2019 regular season. That game will likely have division and playoff seeding implications.

The biggest impact is that the Seahawks will see Ramsey twice a year moving forward. You don't give up two first-round picks without the expectation of signing him long term. Ramsey will play under his fifth-year option for $13.7 million in 2020 (unless he holds out, of course) and then be due a new contract for 2021 and beyond.

Ramsey is largely considered the best cornerback in the league, which means that contract will set records at his position. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All Pro with nine interceptions in 51 career games.

