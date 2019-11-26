Jalen Ramsey, Marcus Peters exchange pleasantries after Monday night blowout

Last month, the Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens only an hour or two before trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams and Ravens met on Monday night, the game was ugly, and the ugliness continued after.

ESPN cameras caught Peters and Ramsey exchanging verbal pleasantries after the game. Then, Ramsey was being pulled away from Ravens players and staff in the tunnel at L.A. Coliseum where the Rams suffered their worst loss ever in that venue.

The crowing from Peters and the frustration from Ramsey are understandable. Peters felt like the Rams gave up on him, and Ramsey felt like he was landing with a team destined for the postseason. More than a month later, Peters has a spot on the hottest team in the sport, and the Rams suffered a blow to their playoff hopes from which they may not recover in 2019.

The best news for Ramsey is that he has yet to sign a long-term deal in L.A. Given the rapid disintegration of the 2018 NFC champions, Ramsey may soon be thinking about his next move, because his latest move definitely hasn’t gone the way he had hoped.