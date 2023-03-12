Jalen Ramsey is set to become a member of the Dolphins in a few days and he made his first comments about the trade sending him to Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Ramsey told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media that he is “super excited” about coming to Miami because it was “something I was praying about for a long time.” Ramsey said that the Dolphins are getting “one of the biggest competitors ever” and a player who will make defensive teammates like Xavien Howard, Bradley Chubb, and Christian Wilkins even better.

Ramsey also said he’s looking forward to practicing against Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Dolphins offense once the team begins working toward its goal of winning a championship.

“That’s always the goal, to get back to the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl,” Ramsey said. “I’m just another piece of the puzzle. I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna bring all of that there. I’m gonna bring that piece of the puzzle. I got some experience in it. I hope to help those guys visualize it and then we gonna go get it. We gotta put the work in, though.”

It’s going to be a busy week around the NFL and the Dolphins kicked it off with a bang on Sunday.

Jalen Ramsey: I’m just another piece of the puzzle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk