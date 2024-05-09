Jalen Ramsey leaves message for Dolphins on his golf scorecard

In his first full offseason as a member of the Miami Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey is doing a little bit of everything. The seven-time Pro Bowler flew all the way to Hawaii for Tua Tagovailoa’s youth football camp, had a ride around the track at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, and he’s been a regular at Florida Panthers playoff games.

The latest stop on his offseason tour was the golf course where he and Tagovailoa hit the links.

After the round, Ramsey posted a picture on his Instagram story with the scorecard, which showed Tagovailoa got the win by eight strokes. At the bottom was a not-so-subtle message: “PAY TUA!!!!!”

Find the hidden message on Jalen Ramsey’s scorecard pic.twitter.com/Xkf4G92Ixq — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 8, 2024

The Dolphins probably don’t need the reminder.

In April, general manager Chris Grier said he was confident that a contract extension for Tagovailoa would get done eventually, although talks were paused at the time due the to team’s focus on the 2024 NFL draft. Last week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Dolphins had “gotten the ball rolling” in negotiations and said that the team is “pretty committed” to getting a deal done.

