Jalen Ramsey laughs off Giants’ apparent game plan for him in Week 6

When analyzing Jalen Ramsey’s game, there are truly no weaknesses for an offense to exploit. He’s excellent in coverage, sticks his nose in the pile when teams run to his side and blows up screen passes behind the line of scrimmage on a regular basis.

It’s what makes him the best defensive back in football, displaying the rare ability to tackle like a linebacker and cover like a corner. The Giants apparently hadn’t watched much of Ramsey’s tape before facing the Rams in Week 6 because they thought they could exploit him as a tackler.

That’s right, New York thought making Ramsey tackle in the open field would be a good idea.

The All-Pro cornerback shared some background on Twitter Thursday, saying someone from the Giants supposedly told broadcasters from FOX in the pre-game production meeting that they wanted to get Ramsey in space and make him tackle.

Last week in production meetings with Fox, somebody from the Giants apparently said that their plan for me was to “make me be a football player & get me in open space to tackle”… that’s what the broadcast said at least😂😂😂😂😂

Y’all have a blessed day today tho. Love 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 21, 2021

All Ramsey did was make six tackles and consistently step up in the running game and blowing up screen passes. If you need evidence of that, take a look at this play highlighted by Brian Baldinger, showing how Ramsey eluded the blocker and tackled the running back in the open field.

.@RamsNFL @jalenramsey are built around their #SuperStars. RAMSEY practicing his “Ole’ Moves” to stop a slow screen before it gets going. Some guys are just better athletes than others on a “Pitch”. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/gmy58MUKXR — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 18, 2021

Don’t test Ramsey in coverage. Don’t throw screens to his side of the field. And certainly don’t force him to tackle because he will get ball-carriers on the ground without much trouble.

List