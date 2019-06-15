Jalen Ramsey says the Jaguars missed out on a hometown discount for an extension

Jalen Ramsey seems less than happy with the Jaguars. (Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly already told Jalen Ramsey that they won’t be giving him a contract extension this season. Now, the star cornerback seems set on making the team it made big mistake.

Speaking with Jaguars teammate Leonard Fournette on Instagram Live, Ramsey gave a spirited analysis of his situation with the team. Basically, he’s got big plans when it comes to contract demands.

#Jaguars Star CB Jalen Ramsey, who was told by the team they won't give him a new deal this year, was captured talking to RB Leonard Fournette about his next contract



He said he won't give the #Jaguars any discount, unlike last year



"It's up this year."pic.twitter.com/OLDuSbzwLJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 14, 2019

“Next year, especially after I ball, they’re going to come to me ‘Hey, we want to holler at you,” Ramsey said. “That number is going to be so ungodly. ... They’re going to say, ‘Oh god, we can’t get a little discount, 20 percent off?'

“I’m going to tell them last year you could have gotten that discount.”

So don’t expect Ramsey to give the Jaguars a hometown discount next summer, though we don’t know for sure a hometown discount was ever available since we’re only hearing from a clearly disgruntled Ramsey.

Even with last year’s team-wide step back, Ramsey has been among the top cornerbacks in the league since his rookie season and also a foundational piece when it comes to the team’s defensive identity. There has been plenty of drama along the way, but it’s hard to believe a team would let a talent like Ramsey walk without making a real attempt to keep him.

