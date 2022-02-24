Jalen Ramsey isn’t satisfied with one Super Bowl ring

What’s left to do after winning a Super Bowl ring? Win another one. And another one.

That’s the feeling Jalen Ramsey has after being crowned a world champion for the first time last weekend when the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. He isn’t satisfied with winning just one ring. He wants more.

Ramsey tweeted an iconic commercial starring the late Kobe Bryant in which he answers questions from Kanye West by simply saying “more.” Ramsey’s tweet was in response to the Rams’ checklist of being NFC West champions, NFC champions and Super Bowl champions, asking what’s next.

Ramsey wasn’t done tweeting motivational messages. He also shared lyrics from the Rod Wave song, “Get Ready,” suggesting that next year will be his best season – even after dominating in 2021.

The lyrics also echoed his feelings of all the work he put into last season to become a world champion, which more than paid off.