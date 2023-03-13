Jalen Ramsey is exuberant and thankful after being traded to Dolphins I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, March 13, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, eliciting an exuberant and grateful reaction from the star cornerback on social media

Alabama was named the number one overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament

Fellow one seeds Houston and Purdue spent Selection Sunday struggling against the opposition in their respective conference tournament championship games

Japanese fans did the unthinkable with Shohei Ohtani’s home run ball at the World Baseball Classic

Plus, the Miami Dolphins roster is stacked… but they could still use one more piece to complete their Championship puzzle