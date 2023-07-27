Jalen Ramsey injury scare highlights importance of Dolphins' CB depth

MIAMI GARDENS — Jalen Ramsey left at the end of the Dolphins' second training camp practice on a golf cart.

Ramsey had his left knee attended to by trainers after he was tangled up defending a pass play and began to limp.

"Everybody's really worried about him," Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said after practice. "We're not really sure what's wrong with him."

Ramsey is one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

With Ramsey paired with Xavien Howard, Miami may have the best cornerback duo in the NFL. Without either, the Dolphins are nowhere near as dangerous.

But — the Dolphins do have excellent depth at cornerback.

At one point in Wednesday's practice, Ramsey broke up a long pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

But in that same practice, Kader Kohou, who emerged as a starter last season, intercepted a pass by Tagovailoa intended for Tyreek Hill.

"I just slipped underneath the route," Kohou said after.

Kohou finished last season with a casted hand and wants to surpass the one regular-season interception he posted. Kohou was one of the top cover corners in the league by some metrics.

"I think we're deeper than last year," said Kohou, who could start at slot corner or could start on the outside if Ramsey or Howard were to be injured.

Kohou was an undrafted success story as a rookie. But Miami still signed Ramsey and drafted Cam Smith, from South Carolina, in Round 2 in April.

"Jalen's mentality, like he practices like it's a game," Kohou said. "He's ultra-competitive. And that's one thing I probably feel I need to get to. I feel he's competitive in the meeting room, he's competitive when you see him walk around the facility, just got that look to him."

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) participates in training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens.

Smith has shown a lot of promise, though he was beaten by Braxton Berrios for a long touchdown on Wednesday.

Miami also has Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene, Bryce Thompson and Justin Bethel as depth. And Nik Needham will compete for snaps once he's cleared to practice and play.

On Wednesday though, the Dolphins were holding their breath, hoping Ramsey's apparent injury was not too serious.

