Jalen Ramsey will host his own postgame podcast this season

Jalen Ramsey is taking on a new venture this season, and it should have Rams fans everywhere excited. Ramsey announced on Sunday that he’ll be hosting his own postgame podcast with Uninterrupted each week, breaking down not only Rams games, but also other games around the NFL.

There’s just one problem: it needs a name. Ramsey opened up his replies on Twitter for one day, allowing fans to submit their best names for the podcast. Ramsey might even pick one if he likes it.

Hear what the All-Pro cornerback said about his upcoming podcast in the video below, sharing some details about his plans.

👀 reply’s open for a day… what y’all think? https://t.co/4PhmiLha6M — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 4, 2022

This is something Draymond Green did with the Warriors this past season, sharing his thoughts on the game – even throughout the playoffs.

Ramsey is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL and when he has a press conference, he often shares great insight. Having him discussing games each week will be a treat for fans – and not just those who back the Rams.

