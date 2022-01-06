Jalen Ramsey: Heated moment with Taylor Rapp was due to disagreement

Early in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, cameras caught Jalen Ramsey taking an open-handed swing at Taylor Rapp in the huddle after a play. It was a heated moment between two leaders in the secondary, but it certainly wasn’t a good look for the team.

Ramsey didn’t speak to the media after the Rams’ win but on Thursday, he addressed the altercation. He told reporters that it stemmed from a disagreement between himself and Rapp, but the two have moved on and are “fine now.”

It’s good to hear that they’ve moved past this dispute and it didn’t seem to impact either player during the game, and it certainly doesn’t look like it’ll spill into Sunday’s matchup with the 49ers.

Rams DB Jalen Ramsey on the altercation Sunday with Taylor Rapp: "We're fine now, but during the heat of the game, and both of us being super-passionate, wanting to make the right call, put ourselves in the right position for the team, we had a disagreement. That's my dog." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 6, 2022

Jordan Fuller is the signal caller on defense but both Ramsey and Rapp help get their teammates aligned pre-snap, as well. It’s still not clear exactly what the disagreement was about, but they could be seen talking after Devonta Freeman’s 2-yard run on the opening drive.

The play before that, Marquise Brown caught a pass over the middle for 13 yards, which we likely when the disagreement happened.

Looks like this was the play that led to Rapp and Ramsey's disagreement. You can see them after the play go up to each other pic.twitter.com/0EZqITFrjR — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 3, 2022

The Rams have played well on defense in recent weeks and this mix-up, as Sean McVay called it, isn’t going to set them back as the playoffs approach.