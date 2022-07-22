Jalen Ramsey headlines list of Rams going on PUP list

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey had shoulder surgery last month and he won’t be ready to go for the start of Rams training camp.

The Rams said on Friday that Ramsey will open the season on the physically unable to perform list. Ramsey participated in the team’s offseason program and is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Linebacker Travin Howard is also opening camp on the PUP list. Rams head coach Sean McVay said at a press conference that Howard injured his groin while working out on his own ahead of camp.

Safety Quentin Lake and running back Kyren Williams round out the group that will be sidelined to start camp. Lake was a sixth-round pick this year and Williams was added in the fifth round.

