Jalen Ramsey “happy” to be part of the Jaguars (for now)

Jalen Ramsey ducked out without talking after Sunday’s game, so he hadn’t addressed either his trade request, or his sideline spat with coach Doug Marrone.

He took to the podium Tuesday, saying he was told he didn’t have to talk then, but wanted to early this week so he wouldn’t be a distraction heading into Thursday’s game against the Titans.

“Right now I’m still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I’m happy about that.” Ramsey said.

That’s fine, but there was enough between the lines to make it clear he still wants to be somewhere else.

Asked what needed to change to keep him in Jacksonville long-term, he replied: “I can’t answer that question honestly. So I ain’t gonna give you no bullshit.”

He made reference to “being a good teammate while I’m still here,” and insisted the leak about his agent requesting a trade came from the team, rather than from him or his agent.

“I’m focused on this Thursday, focused on being the best teammate I can be while I’m here in Jacksonville,” he said.

And it didn’t sound like that was going to be a permanent condition.