Jalen Ramsey to be a guest on LeBron’s TNF stream for Packers-Titans

The Rams don’t play until Sunday afternoon but you can catch Jalen Ramsey on TV tonight when the Packers and Titans kick off Week 11. Amazon announced that LeBron James will be hosting an alternate stream of the Packers-Titans game called “TNF in The Shop” and Ramsey will be one of the four guests to join the show.

James will host the show with Maverick Carter and “The Shop” co-creator Paul Rivera as Amazon attempts to create its own version of the Manningcast that ESPN has on Monday nights.

Jamie Foxx, Rob Lowe and Dez Bryant will also be guests on LeBron’s show tonight.

It’s unclear what time each guest will make an appearance so you’ll have to keep an eye out for Ramsey’s slot.

