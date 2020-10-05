Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate scuffle after Rams fight off Giants

The Rams and Giants scuffled during the game, here in the third quarter, and after it Sunday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate competed aggressively on the field Sunday during the Rams' 17-9 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Immediately afterward, they scuffled near midfield, forcing teammates, coaches and team personnel to pull them apart on the turf.

Ramsey and Tate were not made available to reporters on videoconferences after the game.

Rams coach Sean McVay and several Rams players said they either did not see the incident or did not know what it was about.

“I'm not really sure. I was shaking hands, and I just kind of got in the middle,” McVay said. “Fortunately, got it broken up and nothing occurred from there.”

Ramsey and Tate share a family tie.

Ramsey has two young daughters with Tate's sister, Breonna. Tate was publicly upset on social media after the couple reportedly went through a breakup last year.

Ramsey made an aggressive hit on Tate in the fourth quarter after Tate caught a third-down pass short of a first down.

View photos Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackles Giants wide receiver Golden Tate on Sunday. The two scuffled after the game. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press) More

Kiser injured

Rams linebacker Micah Kiser left because of a groin injury and did not return. He made six tackles before he was replaced by Troy Reeder, who finished with three tackles.

Taylor Rapp started at safety in place of Jordan Fuller, who was inactive because of a shoulder injury suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Etc.

Raymond Calais had a 41-yard kickoff return for the Rams. ... Rams running back Darrell Henderson, who rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in 20 carries against the Bills, was limited to 22 yards in eight carries. Malcom Brown rushed for 37 yards in nine carries. ... Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 190 yards, with an interception. He also rushed for 45 yards in six carries.