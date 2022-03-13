Jalen Ramsey has a funny reason for being happy about Tom Brady’s return

Jalen Ramsey can breathe a sigh of relief. He will not be the last player to give up a touchdown pass to Tom Brady.

Less than two months into his retirement, Brady announced on Sunday that he’s returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. He’ll re-join the Buccaneers in pursuit of his eighth Super Bowl ring.

It seemed like the Rams would be the last team to beat Brady before he retired, knocking the Bucs out of the playoffs in the divisional round. And it looked like Brady’s last touchdown pass would be a deep 55-yard bomb to Mike Evans with Ramsey in coverage.

But with Brady back, someone else can now give up the future Hall of Famer’s last TD pass – which makes Ramsey happy. He had a hilarious reaction to Brady’s announcement on Twitter.

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

Incredibly, the ball from Brady’s last touchdown pass just sold for $518,628, but whoever paid six figures for it probably has some buyer’s remorse after seeing him return to the NFL.

He’ll soon have another “last touchdown” ball after he retires in 11 months or so.

On 6/4/2021, @Lelandsdotcom sold the football from Tom Brady's first touchdown pass for $428,841 Last night, Lelands sold the football from his final touchdown pass for $518,628 pic.twitter.com/79YA3391Ik — Bradley Calleja (@bradleycalleja) March 13, 2022

The Rams will get another crack at Brady in 2022 with the Buccaneers on their schedule. And as good as he is, the Rams are 3-0 against Brady since he joined the Bucs, so they’ve had his number.

Unfortunately, he has the ultimate bragging rights with two Super Bowl wins over the Rams in his career. But hey, a three-game winning streak against the GOAT ain’t half bad.