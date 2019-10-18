Jalen Ramsey fully participates in Thursday’s practice

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s back is still bothering him. Unless it isn’t.

The Rams have conflicting injury reports regarding Thursday’s practice. In the emailed version, Ramsey fully participated despite a back injury. On the team’s official website, no back injury is disclosed.

Regardless, Ramsey seems to be on track to play after three weeks of not playing with the Jaguars, due to his back injury.

“I think — to my knowledge — he’s feeling good,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday regarding Ramsey. “I know he had the issue with the back soreness and stuff like that, and that’s something that we want to monitor and keep an eye on.”

Still, the Rams surely deemed Ramsey to be sufficiently healthy to pass a physical before the trade was finalized, and with only 26 games left on his rookie deal the Rams surely don’t want him to miss any games, especially with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on tap this weekend when the Rams travel to Atlanta to play the Falcon.

Common sense suggests that the Rams won’t want to expose Ramsey as a malingerer for his failure to play in any of the three games preceding his trade. So they can talk about his “back soreness and stuff like that” now, and then they can put him on the field come Sunday, as the Rams try to reverse a three-game losing streak.